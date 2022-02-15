Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,200 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 15.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.40. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

