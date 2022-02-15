Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.15.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FND opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.62. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

