Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,457 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

NYSE LPX opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.79. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

