Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,783 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

VMC stock opened at $183.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

