Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $3,878,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in NiSource by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 9.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at about $550,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

