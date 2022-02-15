Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DECK opened at $301.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.09. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $289.23 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

