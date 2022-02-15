Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 56,502 CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $16.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

