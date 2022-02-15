Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $796,000 in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of Marine Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $884,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. Marine Products Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $414.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.