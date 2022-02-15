Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

