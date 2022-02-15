Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.22 billion-$9.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.73 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.93.

NYSE:PII traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.25. 29,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,193. Polaris has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.02%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Polaris by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 18,907.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Polaris by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

