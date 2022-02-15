Polis (POLIS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.58 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $15,786.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009652 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00069587 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00347723 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 149.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

