Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.98

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.06. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 1,629 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.01.
Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a development stage company, which is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and also the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biotechnology-based for products for the human pharmaceutical market.
