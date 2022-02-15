PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) PT Lowered to $17.00

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyPid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $5.12 on Friday. PolyPid has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in PolyPid by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

