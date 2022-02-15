Populous (PPT) Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Populous coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $25.21 million and approximately $769,547.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00105861 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.