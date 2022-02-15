Portland General Electric (POR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE POR opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 211.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

