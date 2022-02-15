Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PRSI stock remained flat at $$54.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. Portsmouth Square has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18.

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

Portsmouth Square, Inc engages in the acquisition of hotel property through the general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors LLP. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Operations and Investment Transactions. The company was founded on July 6, 1967 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

