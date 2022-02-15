Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDS. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $709.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.69.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

