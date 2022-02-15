Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$62.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PD. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.27.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PD stock opened at C$67.78 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$24.71 and a 1 year high of C$69.50. The company has a market cap of C$901.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.