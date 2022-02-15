Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Richard J. Schiraldi Sells 26,700 Shares

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PFC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. 4,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFC. Raymond James lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after buying an additional 341,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after buying an additional 78,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

