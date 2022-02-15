Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.50.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 12 month low of $139.78 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.64.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Primerica by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

