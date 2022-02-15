Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Primerica stock traded down $13.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,599. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $139.78 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 31.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Primerica by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Primerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

