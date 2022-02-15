Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Lowered to $175.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

Shares of PRI stock traded down $6.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.62. 2,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,599. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a twelve month low of $139.78 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

