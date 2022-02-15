Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $538.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report sales of $538.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.75 million to $546.10 million. Primo Water posted sales of $505.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,358. Primo Water has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,047 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

