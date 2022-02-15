Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra Sells 5,288 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $502,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Parth Mehrotra sold 157,929 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $4,374,633.30.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

