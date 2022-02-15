Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Acquired by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) by 1,076.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 29,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $821,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,589,653 shares of company stock valued at $126,952,571 over the last 90 days.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of PRVA opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

