Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Procaps Group S.A stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41. Procaps Group S.A has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth $2,798,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth $3,344,000. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth $7,687,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

