Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.
