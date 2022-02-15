Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

