Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,220 shares of company stock valued at $713,137 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCOI stock opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 130.06 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

