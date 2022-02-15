Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

