Profund Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.84. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

