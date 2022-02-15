Profund Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in United Airlines by 156.2% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 724,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,135,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Airlines by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

