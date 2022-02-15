Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,472,000 after purchasing an additional 151,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,451 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Avient by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,936,000 after buying an additional 29,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Avient by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,619,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avient by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after buying an additional 256,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

