Profund Advisors LLC Sells 453 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 46,409 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 123,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

