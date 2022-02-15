Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

PROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens cut shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.84. 569,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,099,912. Progenity has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $301.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progenity by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth about $236,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progenity by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

