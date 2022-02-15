ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $53.43

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.43, but opened at $56.71. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $55.85, with a volume of 1,042,324 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.