Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec lowered shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prosus from €128.00 ($145.45) to €122.00 ($138.64) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. Prosus has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

