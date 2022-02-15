Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 98 ($1.33) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.56) price target on shares of Prs Reit in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

LON:PRSR opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.37) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.80. Prs Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 86 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £557.49 million and a P/E ratio of 19.47.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

