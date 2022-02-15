Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to post sales of $13.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.01 billion and the lowest is $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $14.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $54.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.74 billion to $56.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.92 billion to $57.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

NYSE PRU opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,432 shares of company stock worth $21,957,227 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

