PS Business Parks (PSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PSB stock opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $140.96 and a twelve month high of $189.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.57 and a 200 day moving average of $168.05.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.
About PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.