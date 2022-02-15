PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
