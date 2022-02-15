PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 9.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 12,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 969,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,173,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

