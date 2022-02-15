Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 540 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Walker & Dunlop worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 52.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,436,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.20.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.