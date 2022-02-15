Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,359,000 after purchasing an additional 518,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,018,000 after purchasing an additional 664,811 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,600,000 after purchasing an additional 406,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,767 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

