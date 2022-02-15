Putnam Investments LLC Invests $4.26 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $25,286,050. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CICC Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.80.

Shares of ZM opened at $142.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average is $245.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.