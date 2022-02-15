Putnam Investments LLC Invests $5.02 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 181,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.