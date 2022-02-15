Putnam Investments LLC Sells 14,582 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 16.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

DRE opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.