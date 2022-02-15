PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FRWAU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,900. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRWAU. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 139,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 57,140 shares during the last quarter.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

