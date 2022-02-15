Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for OceanaGold Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.88.

OGC stock opened at C$2.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.85.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

