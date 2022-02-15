Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Issued By Truist Financial

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mattel in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAT. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.59.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $24.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,611,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth approximately $50,736,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mattel by 37.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Mattel by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,045,000 after buying an additional 1,643,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $24,867,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.