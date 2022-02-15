Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE ARES opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

